Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham, following a fatal collision in Nottinghamshire on Boxing Day. - Credit: Supplied by Nottinghamshire Police

Tributes have been paid to 53-year-old mother from Norfolk who died following a collision on Boxing Day.

Jacqueline Maw, from Sheringham, was described as "one of the kindest and most considerate people out there" by her family.

In a statement, they said: “She was one of the kindest and most considerate people out there and constantly went above and beyond for her friends, and even complete strangers, which speaks to the kind of person she was.

“All she did was give throughout her life. She devoted herself to being the most incredible mother imaginable and it hurts so much to know that she is gone."

Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham, following a fatal collision in Nottinghamshire on Boxing Day. - Credit: Supplied by Nottinghamshire Police

Ms Maw, known as Jacki, died at the scene of a collision on the A52 Radcliffe Road between Gamston and Stragglethorpe in Nottinghamshire. The crash happened at around 5.10pm.

Her family said she was loved by "so many people" and would be dearly missed.

They also spoke of her love of baking, and said: “She... took every opportunity to share that passion with those around her, making fudge for schoolteachers, brownies for co-workers and all sorts of biscuits for anyone and everyone that wanted them."

Simone Harper, a close friend, also paid tribute to her.

She said: "Jacki touched a lot of lives.

"On Christmas Day she went out with the Salvation Army and delivered meals to those who were facing the day alone. She was selfless, wanted only the best for people and saw the good in them above all else, naturally trusting and a rare beautiful soul... a light has gone out in my world and I will miss her always."

Detective Constable Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacqueline’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and during the festive season, is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support."

The police are continuing to investigate what happened. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 1010, quoting incident 339 of December 26.