Obituary: The former landlord of popular coastal pub

Mick Burton and his wife Beryl on their wedding day. - Credit: Supplied by the family

His interests spanned everything from swimming to jazz to boating on the Norfolk Broads.

But Mick Burton will be best-known to many as the face behind the White Horse pub in Blakeney's High Street, which he ran for many years with his wife, Beryl.

Family tributes have been paid to Mr Burton, who died in April aged 90.

Pam Watts, one of their three children, said: "He was a very bright, very intelligent man with a great sense of humour. He was kind-hearted and would do anything for anybody.

"They immersed themselves in Blakeney life.

"They wanted to be at the heart of the community, and they certainly were."

Mr Burton was born and raised in Swanton Morley, and studied at the boys' high school in Swaffham.

Mick Burton, centre with family. - Credit: Supplied by the family

He joined the Royal Navy, and it was during this period he met Beryl.

They moved to the Medway area of Kent to start a family - Beryl's family were from that part of the country - and they ran a newsagent.

Kevin Burton, their son, said: "At one point they bought a house in Rochester that overlooked the River Medway.

"It was on old dairy and it had three front doors and 28 garages in an absolutely prime spot.

"When they had enough of that, the family moved up to Blakeney in 1978, when I was 18."

The Burtons got involved in community life, sponsoring local football teams and helping to run the annual Blakeney Regatta and its fun-filled events such as a soapbox derby and barrel racing across the quay.

They moved to Weybourne and later took over a restaurant called Drifters in the village High Street, which they ran for many years.

Mr Burton also had a business selling items including water softeners, as well as other items used by businesses, until the age of 85.

Kevin said music was another of his dad's great passions.

He said: "He took me to see people like Johnny Cash, Simon and Garfunkel, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Willie Dixon. He was well into his jazz.

"At his wake, which we had at the Royal British Legion in Blakeney, we had a four-hour playlist of all his favourite tunes."

During his navy years Mr Burton served as a writer for ships.

Kevin said: "He went all around the world, documenting what happened on the ship.

"When they were in the south of the United States, he got to go around places like New Orleans and find out the clubs and restaurants where the sailors would be welcomed. That's where his love of music came from."

Mr Burton was a Norwich City fan from childhood and was a season ticket holder for many years.

As a swimming instructor, Mr Burton passed a love of swimming onto his children, who swam in competitions and became lifeguards.

He was part of the Federation of Licensed Victuallers Associations - a group for publicans - for many years, and raised money for different charities.

Beryl died 23 years ago. As well as their children, Cathy, Kevin and Pam, Mr Burton is survived by seven grandchildren.