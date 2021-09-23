'A heart as big as a mountain' - Tribute to former council chairman

Published: 10:27 AM September 23, 2021

A man with a "heart as big as a mountain and a smile that lit up a room" is how Robin Combe was described in a special tribute.

Sarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) leader, spoke about Mr Combe before a minute's silence was held at the council's September full meeting.

Mrs Bütikofer said: "His wisdom, advice and sense of humour were second to none. He always made time for other people to listen, to talk, to give advice and to help."

Mr Combe, from Bayfield, near Holt, died on August 28, aged 87. He was an NNDC councillor for 12 years and a former council chairman, during which time he "never missed a meeting and never accepted an allowance".

Mrs Bütikofer added: "I like to imagine Robin now in a better place, driving his Land Rover through the countryside with his dogs beside him. North Norfolk is a poorer place for his passing."



