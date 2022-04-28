'A beautiful spirit' - Tribute to much-loved mum of four-year-old

She was a beautiful, creative, and generous young woman who was a "brilliant" mum to her young son Vincent.

Daryl Dacosta, 26, has spoken of the love she and others had for her sister, Karis Dacosta, who died on October 31 last year, aged 27.

Karis, from Cawston in north Norfolk, had been through anxiety and depression, and wanted to help others who were struggling with their mental health once she was better.

Daryl said: “Karis had a beautiful spirit, was extremely clever and creative.

“She was a brilliant mother to her son Vincent. She was generous, the most loving sister to me.

“Karis said to me ‘when I’m better I want to help people that are going through what I am, because I really understand how horrible mental health is’.”

Karis Dacosta with her son, Vincent,and his dad Louis. - Credit: Supplied by Daryl Dacosta

Karis was born in Colchester, and had worked as a shop assistant and a gardener.

She had mental health issues years ago, but her well-being was greatly improved when her son was born in June 2017.

Daryl said Karis was devoted to Vincent, who is now four.

She said: “She hand-knitted Vincent’s clothes. They spent a lot of time at the beach. She was obsessed with her son and loved him so much.”

Karis Dacosta and her son, Vincent. - Credit: Supplied by Daryl Dacosta

Daryl said Karis had wanted to tell Vincent that he was her angel and she was sorry for leaving him, but that: “I know you will be amazing and I’m proud of you.”

Karis died near a car park in Norwich, with multiple injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners’ Court today (Thursday, April 28) heard Karis' anxiety and worries seemed to return around the time she had a urinary tract infection in August.

In the following months she had received help from a mental health team. She was waiting to be admitted to Holly Tree House, a mental health refuge run by Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

In her conclusion, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said the conditions to conclude her death fit the legal definition of ‘suicide’ had not been met.

Ms Blake said: “I’m not satisfied that she was clear-headed enough to know what she was doing.

“Karis Dacosta took her own life but there is evidence showing that she suffered a sharp deterioration in her mental health before she did so.”

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.