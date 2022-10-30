Obituary: The watch repairer who opened a motorcycle museum

He was master of the mechanical, but his true passion was people.

Whether he was singing songs to his daughter, playing football with teammates or pulling pranks on visitors to his museum, George Harmer revelled in interaction.

Now tributes have been paid to Mr Harmer, from north Norfolk, who died on September 6, aged 86.

George Harmer served in the RAF and became an instrument fitter. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Friends and family gathered at his funeral on October 7 heard he would be remembered as a hardworking man with "slight eccentricities" who did not conform to the norm and "never quite finished anything".

Celebrant Rachel Narkiewicz said: "They will remember the tricks you played, your humour, your passion for classic cars and motorcycles, your knowledge of gardening and your love for the occasional bottle of Manns brown ale.

George Harmer in his workshop. - Credit: Supplied by the family

"He was certainly one of a kind and will be missed."

Mr Harmer grew up in Saxthorpe and went to school there before moving on to Astley Secondary and Melton Constable Academy.

He was known for his singing voice and even sung with his school choir at the Royal Albert Hall.

Aged 15, Mr Harmer became an apprentice watch and clock repairer in Mundesely. A bit later took a job at Winsor Bishop jewelers in Norwich, first getting there by bicycle and later on a BSA Bantam, which started his love of motorbikes.

George Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham, which he founded. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mr Harmer was called up to the Royal Air Force in 1954 and signed on for four years so he could learn the trade of an instrument fitter.

He worked on Lancaster and Lincoln bombers at RAF Hemswell in Lincolnshire and also served in Cyprus, Libya, Malta and Norway.

"He thoroughly enjoyed squadron life and made solid friendships during those years and said many times how beautiful the country of Norway was, and how nice its people are," Ms Narkiewicz said.

Mr Harmer was a keen footballer and played for Gainsborough United whilst in the RAF.

He returned to watchmaking in Holt when he was 22 and met his wife-to-be, Valerie.

George Harmer, right, with son Steven at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum. - Credit: Supplied by the family

"One lunchtime George invited Val to go for a drive up Holt Hill. Less than a year later, in March 1959, they were married at Baconsthorpe church, with Val wearing a traditional white dress and veil and George looking smart in his demob suit," Ms Narkiewicz said.

"There wasn’t the time or the money for a honeymoon and so the couple began their lives together with nothing much to call their own.

"Not long after they were married George’s work took him to Wells, then back to Holt before going to North Walsham."

George and Valerie Harmer both had a passion for beautiful gardens. - Credit: Supplied by the family

They built a bungalow in Felmingham in 1964 and Mr Harmer went into business for himself from a workshop in the garden, which meant he had more time with their children Debra and Steven.

"Deb has a memory of being about three years old and sitting on her Dad’s knee as he sang the song 'Scarlet Ribbons' to her," Ms Narkiewicz said.

"George’s singing the lyrics had a profound effect on his young daughter – Val clearly remembers seeing Deb cry as she listened."

Mr Harmer later took on a shop in Aylsham's Red Lion Street and worked hard at it - their first family holiday was when Steven was aged about nine.

At one point he was repairing about 100 watches a week, and a television broadcast once described him as the 'last master watchmaker'.

He was vice president of the Aylsham Silver Band and president of Aylsham Wanderers Football Club.

After giving up the shop in 1986 Mr Harmer and his wife found more time to travel - the Lake District became a favourite destination.

"Walking around Rydal Water was his favourite. George loved nature and the Lake District gave him the opportunity to see the majestic views that the area has to offer," Ms Narkiewicz said.

Mr and Mrs Harmer were keen gardeners of both vegetables and flowers, and Mr Harmer was particularly proud of his rhododendrons.

He founded the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum off Norwich Road in North Walsham in 1994, and Steven still runs it today.

"Together they would work on them and would welcome visitors, with George always keen to talk about the bikes and their place in history," Ms Narkiewicz said.

"If a man turned up to visit it wouldn’t be unusual for George to spot the man’s wife sitting outside, waiting patiently in the car, and to head over to talk to her too.

"Before long, she would often be inside the museum herself, listening with interest as George shared his knowledge. He enjoyed chatting to anybody and everybody."

Mr Harmer had a great his sense of mischief, and always tried to find the funny side of life.

He was famous for his pranks. If Steve was attempting to put part of a bike back together he would sometimes get confused by an odd part here or there - until he realised that George had added a few extra bits.

To pay tribute to a loved one email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk

To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.











