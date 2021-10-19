'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler

Published: 3:32 PM October 19, 2021

Comedian Phil Butler, pictured in the middle between two dancers, has died aged 51. - Credit: Archant/Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Tributes have been paid to comedian Phil Butler following his death at the age of 51.

The popular entertainer had recently completed a run of shows in Norfolk, hosting the Cromer Pier Show from July to October.

Mr Butler was a regular feature in the north Norfolk town having appeared in the annual pier show five times.

His death was announced on Twitter on Tuesday, October 19, by his talent agency Chris Davis Management.

Phil Butler, pictured on the right, hosted this year's Cromer Pier Show. - Credit: Ally McGilvray

The statement said: "It is with huge sadness we have to announce the passing of our friend and client Phil Butler. Our thoughts are with his friends & family.

"The world is a poorer place without him."

Entertainers from across the country have paid tribute to Mr Butler who was the first comedian to perform to British troops on the front line in Afghanistan.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "My thoughts at this time are with @philbutleruk family and friends. RIP lovely talented man. What a terrible shock."

My thoughts at this time are with @philbutleruk family and friends. RIP lovely talented man. What a terrible shock. We worked together on panto Cinderella and he was a wonderful kind friend. We spent Xmas day and New Year together had a truly fabulous time. I’ll miss you terribly — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) October 18, 2021

Comedian Jason Manford remembered working alongside Butler on shows including in the Spanish resort town of Magaluf.

He said: "Was so sorry to learn of the death of the always very funny & charming Phil Butler.

"Had many memorable gigs with him on the circuit including a mad weekend of shows at BCM Square in Magaluf!"

Was so sorry to learn of the death of the always very funny & charming Phil Butler. Had many memorable gigs with him on the circuit including a mad weekend of shows at BCM Square in Magaluf!

Found a little chat we had online. Thoughts are with his family https://t.co/Rxt6AlcqV6 — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 19, 2021

In a post on its Facebook page, Cromer Pier said: "We are devastated to have to share the news with you that Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler has passed away suddenly, our thoughts are with Phil’s family at this time.

"The entertainment world is a much darker place without him."

Mr Butler, from Clacton-on-Sea, was a regular on the panto circuit and performed on cruise ships.

He was known for his unique brand of comedy incorporating magic tricks into his shows.

A review of the 2021 Cromer Show praised Phil Butler's performance for "putting his hands to everything from creating a touching sand painting of Cromer to a mind-boggling Rubik's cube magic trick".

The cause of Mr Butler's death was not confirmed.