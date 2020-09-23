‘It would make people smile’ - Glamping site plans to use alpacas to bring lockdown cheer

Alpacas could soon be providing a spot of lockdown cheer for care home residents around Sheringham.

Beckie Farrow from Bumblebarn glamping at Beeston Regis said she came up with the idea in light of the fact that many older people were staying at home much more than usual this year due to the pandemic.

Mrs Farrow, 28, said: “I’ve had it in my head for a while that it might be nice to go around to some of the care homes in Sheringham with the alpacas, and walk them by their windows.

“If we’re going to have another lockdown and people won’t be able to see their friends and families it would be nice for them to see something a bit different.

“They’re very cute to look at, and it would make people smile.”

Mrs Farrow said she had been taking a course in animal-assisted activities and knew the therapeutic benefits they could give.

She launched Bumblebarn along with her husband and parents in late Spring last year offering glamping stays in pole tents as well as alpaca walks and ‘experiences’ were children could get up close and personal with the long-necked, furry creatures.

The first time many people would have seen the group of six brown and fawn alpacas was at last year’s Sheringham Carnival.

The business closed for part of lockdown, but was able to resume offering alpaca walks around Sheringham in July, which Mrs Farrow said had proven popular.

She said: “I thought people might have got a bit bored of going for walks during lockdown, but it has been very busy.

“The ‘experiences’ are when people have a chance to meet the alpacas, which works well with the children who might be too small to take them for a walk.”

Mrs Farrow said they could do more than one free alpaca walk if there was enough interest in the idea.

She said they could also go to places other than care homes around Sheringham.

Anyone interested can contact Bumblebarn by phone 07500 003612, Facebook or email hello@bumblebarn.co.uk

