Council given £140,000 to help homeless find accommodation

Published: 12:34 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

North Norfolk District Council has been given £140,000, from a government fund designed to help local authorities’ and other organisations provide accommodation for homeless people in their area.

As a condition of receiving the funding, NNDC will match the amount to help to buy four one-bed homes to help reduce homelessness across the district.

The homes will be used to house people who are currently listed as rough sleepers or have indicated that they are in danger of becoming rough sleepers.

Councillor, Greg Hayman, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Benefits at NNDC, said: “This is a great step forward in helping to deliver our commitment of Local Homes for Local People.

“One of the few positive things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is a focus on homelessness and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to safe shelter and accommodation. Something everyone should expect in a civilised society.”