Grandmother pays tribute to 'inspirational' animal fundraising grandsons
- Credit: Sandra Lumbard
A Norfolk grandmother has paid tribute to her inspirational grandsons who love fundraising for animals.
Sandra Lumbard from Horsford, near Norwich, has heaped glowing praise on 12-year-old Jake and nine-year-old Joshua McDonald, who have helped her fundraise for PACT Animal Sanctuary.
On October 16, Mrs Lumbard was joined by her grandsons, her husband and three rescue dogs to walk from Wroxham to Aylsham.
The group were joined by several others to complete the 10-mile hike.
The boys aimed to raise £75 for the charity, a target the pair have absolutely smashed, raising £275 before even embarking on their charity walk.
“I am incredibly proud of them, they are so devoted to the fundraising and they are both a real inspiration,” Mrs Lumbard said.
“These boys are inspirational with their patience and dedication in helping me with the foster animals in my care, about 80 in the last four years.
“We’ve had some difficult dogs in the past, only difficult through the fear they suffered from, and the boys have helped the dogs, and got them on their side.
“I’ll never forget that when they first met the dog, Josh asked, ‘what can I do to get the dog to like me’.”
Mrs Lumbard’s love for animals can be seen with her rescue dogs, Clippy, a Serbian Sheepdog cross from PACT, Charlie, a Springer Labrador from FAITH Rescue, and a rescue Collie from Freshfields in North Wales, who was going to be put to sleep, so she went to wales to rescue him.
In August, the family hosted another fundraiser at Mrs Lumbard’s, raising £550 between PACT and Hallswood Animal Rescue.
Mrs Lumbard runs a virtual stall, and this year was able to run an in-person event in her front garden, with stalls, a tombola, and cake sales, some of which were made by Jake.
Jake and Joshua went to PACT Rescue Centre in Hingham and handed them the cheque.
When asked what inspires them to take part in this fundraiser, Joshua said: “It is important to me that I help the charity to raise money to buy more equipment to look after the animals.”
Jake added: “It is important to me to help to raise money so the charity can get these animals the food and equipment that they need to survive.”.