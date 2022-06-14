News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Armed Forces Day celebration planned for village

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:06 AM June 14, 2022
Lorna Fish, branch chairman of Northrepps Poppyland RBL branch.

Lorna Fish, branch chairman of Northrepps Poppyland RBL branch. - Credit: Archant

A flypast will be part of a major Armed Forces Day celebration in Northrepps.

The event on Saturday, June 25 will feature displays of toy soldiers, military memorabilia and vehicles, and information about the Mundesley Suffragettes. 

Northrepps Poppyland Royal British Legion branch chairman Lorna Fish said there would be children's activities, live music, a bar and raffle, as well as a flypast from aeroplanes based at Northrepps Aerodrome. 

Ms Fish said: "This is the one day of the year when we can all unite and thank our service men and women for keeping us safe and looking after us."

Representatives from RBL branches across Norfolk will take part in the day, as will the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club, the Royal Airforce Association, the Blind Veterans Association, the RNLI and other groups. 

Activities will be centred around the village hall and will run from 10am to 4pm. 

