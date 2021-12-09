Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say

Plans have been made to install four glamping pods ag a farm to the south of Northrepps. - Credit: Planning documents

Plans for four glamping pods on a north Norfolk farm should be refused, according to council officers.

North Norfolk District Council officers have recommend councillors turn down the scheme to install the pods at Shrublands Farm, just south of Northrepps, because they it would constitute an "unacceptable form development within the Norfolk Coast AONB (Area of Natural Beauty)".

But the application says the pods would not fall foul of planning policy. It says: "It is anticipated that impact on residential amenity would be minimal, given the degree of separation between the site and existing dwellings to the north of the camping site on Craft Lane."

The pods would be 7.2 metres long, 3.3 metres wide and 2.8 metres high. The farm already operates two glamping pods, two shepherd's huts and an area for caravans nearby.

Councillors on NNDC's development committee are due to consider the plans at a December 16 meeting.



