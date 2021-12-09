News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:25 PM December 9, 2021
Plans have been made to install four glamping pods ag a farm to the south of Northrepps. 

Plans have been made to install four glamping pods ag a farm to the south of Northrepps. - Credit: Planning documents

Plans for four glamping pods on a north Norfolk farm should be refused, according to council officers. 

North Norfolk District Council officers have recommend councillors turn down the scheme to install the pods at Shrublands Farm, just south of Northrepps, because they it would constitute an "unacceptable form development within the Norfolk Coast AONB (Area of Natural Beauty)".

But the application says the pods would not fall foul of planning policy. It says: "It is anticipated that impact on residential amenity would be minimal, given the degree of separation between the site and existing dwellings to the north of the camping site on Craft Lane."

The pods would be 7.2 metres long, 3.3 metres wide and 2.8 metres high. The farm already operates two glamping pods, two shepherd's huts and an area for caravans nearby. 

Councillors on NNDC's development committee are  due to consider the plans at a December 16 meeting.


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley, which is owned by theatre director Adam Spiegel, has caused outrage local

Theatre director's planning bid branded 'an attempt to rewrite history'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Fred de Falbe, headmaster of Beeston Hall School. 

Coronavirus

School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Hotel owners in north Norfolk

'We were braced for cancellations' - Hotel bosses on emergence of Omicron

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
change of use of the first floor of the Pop-Inn cafe's soft play area, Playland, to be converted to a restaurant.

Plans submitted to transform soft play area to restaurant

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon