£100 cost-of-living grants on offer in north Norfolk parish

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:56 AM September 1, 2022
Grants are available to help people in Northrepps with the cost of living.

Grants are available to help people in Northrepps with the cost of living. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Over 65s in Northrepps, and households of any age including someone with a disability and a carer, can now apply for grants of up to £100.

Northrepps Parish Council clerk Janet Warner said the council had successfully applied to the government's Household Support Fund with the aim of helping some of the community's most vulnerable residents with the rising cost of living.

She said: "Priority is for the over 65s but there is also some funding for those under 65 with a disability and carer.  

"There is a very short deadline to spend the funding so we are trying to make people aware of this as soon as possible."

The grants can be used for energy, heating, water, wi-fi and phone bills, winter essentials such as hot water bottles, heated and electric blankets, winter duvets, warm clothing and slow cookers.

Contact the council for an application form via northreppsparish@btinternet.com or phone 01263 512001. Applications must be received by September 16.

