Armed Forces Day celebrated at village event

Gallery

At the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebrations were, from left, Lord and lady Dannatt, PC Joey Mezzetti, Duncan Baker and Lorna Fish. - Credit: Mike Millman

Brave men and women who have served with the British military over the ages were remembered and celebrated at an Armed Forces Day event in Northrepps.

Lorna Fish, Royal British Legion Northrepps Poppyland branch chairman, said she was thrilled so many people - including guests of honour Lord and Lady Dannatt - had joined in the celebration at the village hall.

She said: "Everyone enjoyed the day. It was truly a wonderful village event when we united to thank all the servicemen and women who are looking after us and keeping us safe today.

"A huge 'thank you' to all exhibitors, supporters and visitors, to all our branch Members for a fantastic team effort in all the organisation and preparation."

The event was opened by Brigadier Max Marriner, the church bells were rung thanks to Jill Breeze, and there was a biplane flypast organised by Northrepps Aerodrome.

Musical entertainers at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebration. - Credit: Mike Millman

Sally Tipple, left and . Margaret Butler running a cake stall at the Northrepps Armed Fores Day event. - Credit: Mike Millman

Angie Fitch-Tillett and Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk Michael Gurney at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day. - Credit: Mike Millman

One of the displays at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebration. - Credit: Mike Millman

A display of model aircraft at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebration. - Credit: Mike Millman

A 'Zulu War' display at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebration. - Credit: Mike Millman

A piper leads a procession as part of the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebrations. - Credit: Mike Millman

A military vehicle display at the Northrepps Armed Forces Day celebration. - Credit: Mike Millman



