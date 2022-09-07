From left to right: Bob Wright, trustee and project manager; Malcolm Abbs, Malcolm Abbs Building Contractor; Mal Gray, chairman. - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

Building work has started on a new youth and community centre in North Walsham.

The space will be in the former Barclays Bank building on the Market Place and will boast a cafe area, a recording studio in the old bank vault and an accessible toilet open to the public.

Mal Gray, chairman of North Walsham Phoenix Group, which supports people in need in the town, said: “Our community is facing uncertain and worrying times as the cost-of-living crisis is beginning to hit.

"We are now in a stronger position to support everyone from the heart of our town.

The former bank vault in North Walsham where a brand new recording studio is set to be built. - Credit: Wayne Beauchamp

"We are delighted that the work has begun on this much needed project and we would like to thank everyone who has supported us."

The plans for the upper floors are yet to be revealed.

Mr Gray said: “We have been working hard to listen to what our community needs and one of the recurring themes is the current lack of mental health support available in north Norfolk.

"Whilst we are not yet able to announce who will be taking space in the upper floors of our building, we are extremely excited and will make the announcement as soon as we are able.”

Lucy Shires, mental health champion for North Norfolk District Council and county councillor for North Walsham East, said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Phoenix Group have achieved, this is a massive leap forward in improving the mental health of not only North Walsham but north Norfolk as a district.

"The support from our community has been overwhelming and I look forward to more big news in the coming weeks.”

Work began on September 5 after funding was secured to complete the renovation.

The building is expected to open towards the end of the year.

Malcolm Abbs, from Malcolm Abbs Building Contractors, said: “We are proud to be supporting this project as something we know north Norfolk needs and we are delighted to be the chosen contractor.

"I would like to appeal to any suppliers who are willing to work with us charitably, supporting this great cause."

To donate to the Phoenix Group project, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/phoenixbuilding



























