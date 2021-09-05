News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
War's end remembered at VE Day event

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:28 AM September 5, 2021    Updated: 11:40 AM September 5, 2021
Underneath the town clock at the North Walsham VE Day commemoration were, from left, Derek Allen,

Underneath the town clock at the North Walsham VE Day commemoration were, from left, Derek Allen, Karen Allen, David Butcher and Josie Butcher. - Credit: Supplied by Derek Allen

The joy that greeted the news of Victory in Europe in 1945 was echoed in an commemoration in North Walsham. 

Rob Scammell, joint chairman of the event with Barry Hester, said "several hundred" visitors were at the VE Day event on Saturday, which saw the Market Place filled with military vehicles, people in period clothes, live music and food and drink vendors. 

Mr Scammell said he wanted to thank everyone who attended, as well as Mary Beckett Seward, who created a memorial to those who served made of white crosses. He also thanked volunteers, sponsors North Walsham Community Shop, North Walsham Town Council and the Norfolk Community Foundation; Bob Wright and Duncan Baker. 

"A great turn out and all seemed to enjoy the day," Mr Scammell said. "Thank you one and all." 

Performers included the Baker Boys and Jojo, and Ian Richardson from the Salvation Army played the Last Post.

