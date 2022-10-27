Donation drive launched ahead of trip to Ukraine

Donations are being collected in North Walsham for a charity mission to the Ukraine.

Rob Scammell, who runs Cafe Kitale in St Nicholas Court, is planning to travel to the Ukrainian border with a collection of items to help people in the war-torn country during winter.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, is supporting the effort, and said: "We know that many Ukrainian refugees are staying in north Norfolk this winter.

"Their families, who are still in Ukraine, are going to need help and support to get through the winter, with the power cuts and very cold weather there."

Items such as sleeping bags and mats, camping equipment, baby food, blankets, sanitary products, tinned and dried food, energy generators, first aid kids and camouflage clothing can be dropped off at the cafe 9am-4pm from November 1-5.

Anyone who wants to help can also contact Mr Scammell on 01692 407015.








