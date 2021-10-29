Guide book team launches calendar after buying 'wonderful record' of town

Published: 7:43 AM October 29, 2021

A photograph of the Salvation Army at The Oaks in North Walsham taken in 1910 which was acquired from Mike Ling's collection. - Credit: North Walsham and District Community Archive

The team behind a popular guide book have launched a 2022 calendar after acquiring a "wonderful record" of their town's history.

North Walsham and District Community Archive has announced its new 2022 calendar after purchasing the private collection of its original chairman Mike Ling, who died in January this year.

Following his death, Mr Ling's collection of historic photos and artefacts from the town's history went to auction at Horner's Auctioneers in Acle and the archive team managed to win a number of lots.

The latest edition of North Walsham and District Community Archive's calendar. - Credit: North Walsham and District Community Archive

Despite not winning a number of the photos, several lots from the auction have now appeared on eBay allowing the team to swoop and keep them in the town using money raised from the sale of its previous calendars and books.

Current community archive chairman, Wayne Beauchamp, said: "It is the money made from past projects, such as our calendars, which have enabled us to buy this wonderful record of the town's history for future generations to enjoy.

"We have included several of these new additions in the 2022 calendar, many of these images printed to full A4 size so all their wonderful detail can be fully enjoyed.

"We are proud that the calendar is still produced in North Walsham and printed locally using the best quality printing techniques and paper possible to make a beautiful calendar worth keeping for years to come.

North Walsham and District Community Archive chairman Wayne Beauchamp. - Credit: PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

"Once again the calendar also includes important, local events featured on the applicable dates.

"Unfortunately coronavirus prevented many of this year's events from taking place once again but optimistically we will continue to compile and share this valuable, local information as it is unique to our calendar and another reason for local residents to own one.

"We are proud that the calendar is still produced in North Walsham and printed locally using the best quality printing techniques and paper possible to make a beautiful calendar worth keeping for years to come, an ideal Christmas present for anybody locally or historically minded."

The calendar can be purchased from C. D. Page, Swallows Coffee Shop, Express Printing & Stationery, The Community Shop, The Heritage Centre and Penney's Flowers & Crafts, or alternatively by visiting the archive's website.



