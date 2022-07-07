Town council writes to landowners in bid for new cemetery
- Credit: Archant
A squeeze on space at graveyards has prompted a search for land for an extra cemetery in North Walsham.
Bob Wright, member of the town council, said: "It's early days but we're looking at potential sites around the periphery of town which might be suitable."
A meeting of the council's development and amenities committee on June 21 decided to write to three landowners to ascertain their willingness to sell.
Once a location has been found, letters will be written to surrounding home owners regarding the new usage.
Currently, the town has two cemeteries, Chapel Cemetery on Mundesley Road and North/South Cemetery on Bacton Road.
Both have been operating since the 19th century.
Mr Wright said that even though more people are cremated these days, instead of being buried, the cemeteries are "getting filled up".
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk MP quits government role as prime minister clings to power
- 2 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 3 Man demands £100 in attempted robbery in Cromer
- 4 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 5 Indie bookshop's opening takes town by surprise
- 6 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 7 First look at plans for Sheringham's new £1.65m recycling centre
- 8 Art teacher retiring after almost four decades
- 9 Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk
- 10 Norfolk café adds to dessert offering after serving 12,000 bakes in a year
"In a few years it will be reaching capacity," he said.