The cemetery on Bacton Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

A squeeze on space at graveyards has prompted a search for land for an extra cemetery in North Walsham.

Bob Wright, member of the town council, said: "It's early days but we're looking at potential sites around the periphery of town which might be suitable."

A meeting of the council's development and amenities committee on June 21 decided to write to three landowners to ascertain their willingness to sell.

Once a location has been found, letters will be written to surrounding home owners regarding the new usage.

Currently, the town has two cemeteries, Chapel Cemetery on Mundesley Road and North/South Cemetery on Bacton Road.

Both have been operating since the 19th century.

Bob Wright, chair of North Walsham Town Council's development and amenities committee. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Wright said that even though more people are cremated these days, instead of being buried, the cemeteries are "getting filled up".

"In a few years it will be reaching capacity," he said.











