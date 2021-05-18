Teenager's skydive to help eating disorder charity
- Credit: Ellen Caton
A North Walsham teenager has taken a massive leap to help others overcome the struggles of an eating disorder.
Ellen Caton completed a skydive on Saturday at Beccles Airfield in aid of Beat after experiencing her own battle when she was 13.
The North Walsham resident, now 19, only booked the challenge a month ago after spotting an advert looking for fundraisers.
She has beaten her £500 target and hopes it will help others.
Last winter, charities saw eating disorder referrals quadruple.
Miss Caton said: "I have personally struggled with an eating disorder and I wanted to give back to the charity for those years I needed it.
"Eating disorders are a lot more common than we think, I know a lot of people including myself who have had to go through the mental torture of an eating disorder and I will do anything to try and help those who are struggling with this battle."
Anyone who has concerns about eating disorders can call the charity Beat on 0808 801 0677.
