Teenager's skydive to help eating disorder charity

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:46 AM May 18, 2021   
Ellen Caton took on the skydive for Beat. 

A North Walsham teenager has taken a massive leap to help others overcome the struggles of an eating disorder.

Ellen Caton completed a skydive on Saturday at Beccles Airfield in aid of Beat after experiencing her own battle when she was 13. 

The North Walsham resident, now 19, only booked the challenge a month ago after spotting an advert looking for fundraisers. 

She has beaten her £500 target and hopes it will help others. 

Ellen Caton completed a skydive at the weekend to raise money for Beat.

Last winter, charities saw eating disorder referrals quadruple. 

Miss Caton said: "I have personally struggled with an eating disorder and I wanted to give back to the charity for those years I needed it.

"Eating disorders are a lot more common than we think, I know a lot of people including myself who have had to go through the mental torture of an eating disorder and I will do anything to try and help those who are struggling with this battle."

Anyone who has concerns about eating disorders can call the charity Beat on 0808 801 0677.

