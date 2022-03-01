Street food market to 'bring life' to North Walsham town centre

Bob Wright and Penney Spall, North Walsham town councillors, are hoping that a series of street food markets bring some life to the town centre. - Credit: Archant/Bob Wright/North Walsham Town Council

A series of street food markets are being planned for North Walsham - with organisers hoping they bring life to the town centre.

The events will take place in the Market Place on three Saturdays between April and August this year.

Bob Wright, town councillor, said: "The idea is to have a dozen stalls selling a wide range of street food, both local and international."

He hopes the events get people to use the town centre and start off a tradition of eating out in the Market Place.

"I would hope it would become an annual thing but to not have it too frequently, to have it three or four times a year to make it special.

"In the longer term, we we'd like to use the space for other events and specialist markets," Mr Wright added.

Provisional dates for the street food markets are April 30, July 2 and August 20. They will last from midday until 8pm.

Tables and chairs will be arranged in the middle of the Market Place and the road will be closed.

The plan was discussed at a meeting of North Walsham Town Council's market committee on February 15.

Councillors supported the proposal and agreed that the first market would be a trial run without charging a fee for a pitch to encourage as many traders as possible.

Chairperson of the committee, Penney Spall, said: "We will try to use as many local providers as possible. It's to support our local economy.

"I think it will bring the younger generation out and about and bring the Market Place to life.

"Hopefully families will come out as well and enjoy the variety that's being put out for them," she added.

Last year, the town council agreed to host a monthly car boot sale at the Memorial Park, with a likely launch date of this spring.

At the market committee meeting, it was suggested the ideal place for the bazaar would be in front of the tennis courts with space left for access to the courts and the play areas.

As with the street food market, there would be no charge for the first event.

Traders interested in taking part in the street food markets can contact Ms Spall at spallpenney3@gmail.com







