North Walsham school friends reunite 69 years on

The group of ladies with Janet Peake, centre, who organised the event. - Credit: Maurice Gray

A group of North Walsham Secondary Modern School Friends, who first met in 1953 are still meeting up in 2022.

Janet Peake (nee Moore) organised a get-together at the Bluebell Pub in North Walsham recently for the 11 ladies, who originally met in 1953 at the North Walsham Secondary Modern School, and have always kept in touch.

Janet said: “It was fantastic to see everybody again and lunch was enjoyed by us all to celebrate our continued friendship and our 80th birthdays and we are already looking forward to the next meeting”.