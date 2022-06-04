Charity offers £1 bacon butties and other 'cheapest snacks in Norfolk'

Major Richard Durrant from the North Walsham Salvation Army, which has reduced the prices of some of its popular items at its Thursday coffee mornings - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

North Walsham's Salvation Army branch has found an appetizing way to help people with the rising cost of living.

The charity is cutting the prices of some of its most popular snacks at its Thursday coffee mornings, which are open to the general public.

Richard Durrant, the branch's major, said tea and coffee would now cost 50p, cheese or ham toasties or bacon butties are £1 and tea cakes are 60p.

Mr Durrant said: "I think we must be the cheapest place in Norfolk for snacks.

"We would also happily give someone a food item and drink if they genuinely can't afford to pay for it."

The coffee mornings take place between 9.30am and 11.30am at the Salvation Army hall in Hall Lane, North Walsham.

The charitable efforts follow the 12 Norfolk Salvation Army branches distributing £50 food vouchers thanks to funding from Norfolk Community Foundation.

Carol McKean, the charity's community manager in Sheringham, said the vouchers were given to families that were feeling the pinch.

Ms McKean said: "When we were told we had access to funding, we immediately identified lots of families experiencing hardship.

"People are paying more national insurance; fuel costs have gone up and food costs are spiralling. People are worried and panicking.

“These vouchers made a huge difference to those households who are getting support and eased the strain for a short period of time. The families were hugely grateful.”

And the branch is also improving its offering for youngsters - those in and around North Walsham kids' club for the first time since the pandemic.

Mr Durrant said the club, called Clic, would take place each Monday from 4.30pm during school term time.

He said the club would be the last of the Salvation Army's activities to be restarted since the pandemic.

He added: "With Covid cases being so high in schools earlier we waited until now to restart Clic but are very pleased that it is to get under way again."

Youngsters aged seven to 11 can take part in games, drama, dance, craft and other activities.

For more information, call Mr Durrant on 01692 652263.











