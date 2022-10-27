Remembrance services planned for North Walsham

People in North Walsham will pay their respects to those who gave their lives for our freedom at two Remembrance Sunday services.

At 2pm on Sunday, November 13, there will be a service in Memorial Park to pay tribute to the fallen of the Second World War.

This will be followed by a march to the town's central St Nicholas Church for a 3pm service, paying tribute to the fallen of the First World War.

Colin Chambers, president of North Walsham's RBL branch, said: "The Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps from the units in the town will form a guard of honour around the cairn and three wreaths will be laid in remembrance in the Memorial Park.

"At the appropriate time, the union flag will be lowered to half mast and then, after the silent tribute, will be raised to full mast.

"At the service in the church, organisations in the town who would like to lay wreaths on this day will be invited at the appropriate time by the Vicar to lay their wreaths in the memorial chapel."