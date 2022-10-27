News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Remembrance services planned for North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:23 PM October 27, 2022
A salute is given at a previous Remembrance Day service at North Walsham's war memorial. 

A salute is given at a previous Remembrance Day service at North Walsham's war memorial. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

People in North Walsham will pay their respects to those who gave their lives for our freedom at two Remembrance Sunday services.

At 2pm on Sunday, November 13, there will be a service in Memorial Park to pay tribute to the fallen of the Second World War.

This will be followed by a march to the town's central St Nicholas Church for a 3pm service, paying tribute to the fallen of the First World War. 

Colin Chambers, president of North Walsham's RBL branch, said: "The Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps from the units in the town will form a guard of honour around the cairn and three wreaths will be laid in remembrance in the Memorial Park.

"At the appropriate time, the union flag will be lowered to half mast and then, after the silent tribute, will be raised to full mast.

"At the service in the church, organisations in the town who would like to lay wreaths on this day will be invited at the appropriate time by the Vicar to lay their wreaths in the memorial chapel."

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Banks, countryside manager at the Blickling Estate

Gallery

Natural phenomenon has brought a 'mast year' from stressed trees

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
This former fisherman's cottage in north Norfolk, transformed into a modern home, has gone on the market for £2.5m

See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish and Chips has been named in the top 20 UK takeaways of the year 

Norfolk chippy in running to be named best in the country

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon