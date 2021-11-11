Service honours war dead at hospital built in their memory
The 179 men from the North Walsham area who died in the First World War have been honoured at an Armistice Day ceremony outside the hospital built in their memory.
The original War Memorial Hospital was opened in 1923 following a public fundraising appeal.
A memorial stone from the building still stands at entrance to the current building which replaced it, and is the focus of an annual ceremony on November 11.
Veterans, hospital staff and supporters and members of the public gathered for the two minutes’ silence.
Assistant priest the Rev Nigel Paterson led prayers, while bugler Ian Richardson the Salvation Army’s divisional envoy played the Last Post.
Wreaths were laid by Royal British Legion branch secretary Sheila Mitchell and hospital friends chairman Keith Jarvis.
Legion deputy chairman William McIvor was standard bearer.
