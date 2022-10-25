Rugby: Raiders record away win at Fakenham

North Walsham's Raiders rugby team travelled to Fakenham for a win 18-33.

It marked the continuation of the Raiders' winning run, against a well-drilled and competitive Fakenham side.

With several changes from the previous week and the loss of two players on Saturday morning it too quite a time for the side to gel and as a result the home team held a slender 11-7 lead at half time, two penalties and an unconverted try to a well worked try for hooker Mark McCall.

It took just eight minutes of the second half to take the lead second row Ed Briscoe breaking the defence, his try going unconverted.

The side was now playing as more of a unit, and by the start of the final quarter tries for Ollie Coates and Archie Haynes both converted by Lucas Atherton, took the lead to 15 points.

Fakenahm scored a converted try but with five minutes left Chris Gapuz weaved his way through the defence to score and Atherton added the conversion.

