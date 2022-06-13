North Walsham celebrates a belated Platinum Jubilee

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A North Norfolk town celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a belated ceremony.

North Walsham held its Big Lunch at Memorial Park on Sunday, after its original plans were postponed due to heavy rain.

In the lead-up to the event, there were regular updates on the weather on North Walsham Town Council's Facebook. On Friday, a post on the page said: "the best news... it's going to be dry."

Families enjoying the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The rescheduled event hosted music by the Salvation Army, The Dynamite and Glam X, while visitors enjoyed the sunshine with a picnic.

There was also a bar inside a converted vintage double-decker bus and food stalls selling cakes and light bites.

For the children, there were games such as sack races, hula-hoops and a tug-o-war, bouncy castles and a herd of alpaca.

Musical entertainment at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

At 12pm, children from Poppies Day Nursery opened the Big Lunch with a rendition of the National Anthem.

North Walsham's mayor, Garry Bull, said the event was "well worth the wait".

He said: "It's gone really well. There's a few hundred people here. It was definitely the right decision to postpone the celebrations last weekend. The park is pretty full.

Jo Cracknell, Julie Shields, mayor Garry Bull, Lucy Shires and Fi Collett, volunteers who helped put on the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I have to commend the hard work by everyone involved - both from the council and from the town in general - everything has come together really well.

"The kids from Poppies Day Nursery were very good. They enjoyed themselves so much at the Thursday event, they asked to do it again.

"People are enjoying it, it's a glorious day."

Luna, Amelia, Ros and Katherine French enjoying the sunshine at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fi Collett, assistant clerk at North Walsham Town Council, said: "I'm really surprised we have as many people at the park today. It's been really good.

"The alpacas turning up caused quite a bit of buzz, we've got bands on stage and people have been absolutely loving the performances.

"It's too difficult to pinpoint one thing that stands out. Everything has been absolutely brilliant."

Children feeding the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Due to the bad weather on June 5, Sheringham Town Council also postponed its Jubilee celebrations. It was announced on the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page on the day that the festivities will be rescheduled to a later date in the summer.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

Paul Dacoe of Kind Food at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

George Jarvis hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Charlotte Jarvis sack racing at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ava hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden



