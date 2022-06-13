News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Walsham celebrates a belated Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:48 AM June 13, 2022
Updated: 3:40 PM June 13, 2022
Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Danielle

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A North Norfolk town celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a belated ceremony.

North Walsham held its Big Lunch at Memorial Park on Sunday, after its original plans were postponed due to heavy rain.

In the lead-up to the event, there were regular updates on the weather on North Walsham Town Council's Facebook. On Friday, a post on the page said: "the best news... it's going to be dry."

Families enjoying the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture:

Families enjoying the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The rescheduled event hosted music by the Salvation Army, The Dynamite and Glam X, while visitors enjoyed the sunshine with a picnic.

There was also a bar inside a converted vintage double-decker bus and food stalls selling cakes and light bites.

For the children, there were games such as sack races, hula-hoops and a tug-o-war, bouncy castles and a herd of alpaca.

Musical entertainment at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Danielle

Musical entertainment at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

At 12pm, children from Poppies Day Nursery opened the Big Lunch with a rendition of the National Anthem.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vintage car and beer festival gets into gear next month
  2. 2 WATCH: the moment a young peregrine falcon takes its first flight
  3. 3 Drivers in North Walsham to face delays next week as water works continue
  1. 4 Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes
  2. 5 Former member of top secret RAF group celebrates 100th birthday
  3. 6 North Walsham celebrates a belated Platinum Jubilee
  4. 7 Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed
  5. 8 Village pub calls restrictions on live music 'a nightmare'
  6. 9 Prices and start date revealed for new Holkham bus service
  7. 10 Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom Youngs dies, after cancer battle

North Walsham's mayor, Garry Bull, said the event was "well worth the wait".

He said: "It's gone really well. There's a few hundred people here. It was definitely the right decision to postpone the celebrations last weekend. The park is pretty full.

Jo Cracknell, Julie Shields, Mayor Garry Bull, Lucy Shields and Fi Collett, volunteers who helped pu

Jo Cracknell, Julie Shields, mayor Garry Bull, Lucy Shires and Fi Collett, volunteers who helped put on the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I have to commend the hard work by everyone involved - both from the council and from the town in general - everything has come together really well.

"The kids from Poppies Day Nursery were very good. They enjoyed themselves so much at the Thursday event, they asked to do it again.

"People are enjoying it, it's a glorious day."

Luna, Amelia, Ros and Katherine French enjyoing the sunshine at the belated jubilee event at North W

Luna, Amelia, Ros and Katherine French enjoying the sunshine at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fi Collett, assistant clerk at North Walsham Town Council, said: "I'm really surprised we have as many people at the park today. It's been really good.

"The alpacas turning up caused quite a bit of buzz, we've got bands on stage and people have been absolutely loving the performances.

"It's too difficult to pinpoint one thing that stands out. Everything has been absolutely brilliant."

Children feeding the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: D

Children feeding the alpacas at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Due to the bad weather on June 5, Sheringham Town Council also postponed its Jubilee celebrations. It was announced on the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page on the day that the festivities will be rescheduled to a later date in the summer.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

Paul Dacoe of Kind Food at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Daniel

Paul Dacoe of Kind Food at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

George Jarvis hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Dan

George Jarvis hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Charlotte Jarvis sack racing at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: D

Charlotte Jarvis sack racing at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ava hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Danielle Bood

Ava hula hooping at the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Danielle

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: Danielle

Lots of people enjoying the belated jubilee event at North Walsham Memorial Park. - Credit: Danielle Booden


North Walsham News

Don't Miss

County councillor Eric Seward. Picture: Eric Seward.

Mobile home park with year-round residents to be sold

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Vincent Rd Sheringham

Seafront flats bid deemed 'unsafe' amid concerns over stability of cliff

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A Platinum Jubilee celebration in Mundesley on Thursday.

Seaside village revels after award for 'fabulous' jubilee parties

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Red squirrel at Kelling Heath holiday park.

Holiday park welcomes new litter of endangered red squirrel kittens

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon