The Queen's love of Norfolk recalled at town service

Bertie Pye, 91, with Garry Bull, mayor of North Walsham after Bertie unveiled the new memorial stone to the Queen, next to the stone for the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People in North Walsham now have a fitting place to remember and pay tribute to the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

A twin memorial stone for the couple who played such a central role in British life for the past 70 years has been unveiled in the memorial garden at North Walsham's Memorial Park.

The mayor of North Walsham, Garry Bull, speaks during the ceremony to unveil a memorial to the Queen at the town's Memorial Garden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The unveiling took place at the conclusion of today's [Friday's] of thanksgiving for Elizabeth II, following her death on September 8, aged 96.

Around 80 people braved a downpour for the service, which included a minute's silence for the Queen, a rendition of God Save the King and three cheers for both the former monarch and the new.

The Rev'd David Warner speaking at the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at North Walsham's Memorial Park garden. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The leaden skies added to the sombre mood of the occasion, which took place below a Union Flag, still lowered to half-mast.

Garry Bull, town mayor, told the gathering: "Our Queen loved Norfolk - Sandringham was the most private of her houses.

The new memorial stone to the Queen, next to the stone for the Duke of Edinburgh, at North Walsham's Memorial Garden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"King Edward VII originally purchased the house and the Royal Family have been a constant and welcome presence in Norfolk ever since.

People at the ceremony to unveil a memorial to the Queen at North Walsham's Memorial Garden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The county afforded Queen Elizabeth a freedom that she found nowhere else in England.

"She was completely at ease here and would often refer to her happy childhood memories of running free on the beaches with her sister."

Mr Bull said the Queen made sure to pass on "the magic of Norfolk" to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Flowers at the new memorial stone to the Queen at North Walsham's Memorial Garden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Flowers at the new memorial stone to the Queen at North Walsham's Memorial Garden. - Credit: Denise Bradley

He added: "We gather to mark the passing of a remarkable queen, one who, for many, will have been the only monarch they will have known on the British throne.

"We also welcome our King, King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla."

Mr Bull said Elizabeth II's 70-year reign saw North Walsham grow from a town of 4,500 inhabitants to one of more than 12,000.

Bertie Pye, 91, was given the honor of unveiling the twin memorial stones.

Mr Pye, who lives at Manor House Care Home just outside the town, served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the early years of the Queen's reign.

He served in Egypt and was stationed in Arborfield in Berkshire.

The Queen: She brought us together

Lucy Shires, district and county councillor, also addressed the gathering, recalling how the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had brought the town together, "reminding us that there are many things that bind us together, even when it doesn't always feel that way.

"In this very place we lit her beacon and in this very park we celebrated her," she said.

"The tiny tots who led us in the national anthem. The dancers whose feet didn't stop. The picnickers sharing home-baked treats.

"For almost everyone in our town she has been there our whole life.

"At times of national grief and national celebration, she has never not been there for us. So it is hard to accept that she is gone.

"Her Majesty will be remembered with honour. And she will be remembered so fondly.

"As the monarch who left from a helicopter with James Bond and showed Paddington where she kept her marmalade sandwiches.

"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Royal Family as they bear this terrible loss."