The Queen's love of Norfolk recalled at town service
- Credit: Denise Bradley
People in North Walsham now have a fitting place to remember and pay tribute to the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
A twin memorial stone for the couple who played such a central role in British life for the past 70 years has been unveiled in the memorial garden at North Walsham's Memorial Park.
The unveiling took place at the conclusion of today's [Friday's] of thanksgiving for Elizabeth II, following her death on September 8, aged 96.
Around 80 people braved a downpour for the service, which included a minute's silence for the Queen, a rendition of God Save the King and three cheers for both the former monarch and the new.
The leaden skies added to the sombre mood of the occasion, which took place below a Union Flag, still lowered to half-mast.
Garry Bull, town mayor, told the gathering: "Our Queen loved Norfolk - Sandringham was the most private of her houses.
"King Edward VII originally purchased the house and the Royal Family have been a constant and welcome presence in Norfolk ever since.
"The county afforded Queen Elizabeth a freedom that she found nowhere else in England.
"She was completely at ease here and would often refer to her happy childhood memories of running free on the beaches with her sister."
Mr Bull said the Queen made sure to pass on "the magic of Norfolk" to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He added: "We gather to mark the passing of a remarkable queen, one who, for many, will have been the only monarch they will have known on the British throne.
"We also welcome our King, King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla."
Mr Bull said Elizabeth II's 70-year reign saw North Walsham grow from a town of 4,500 inhabitants to one of more than 12,000.
Bertie Pye, 91, was given the honor of unveiling the twin memorial stones.
Mr Pye, who lives at Manor House Care Home just outside the town, served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the early years of the Queen's reign.
He served in Egypt and was stationed in Arborfield in Berkshire.
The Queen: She brought us together
Lucy Shires, district and county councillor, also addressed the gathering, recalling how the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had brought the town together, "reminding us that there are many things that bind us together, even when it doesn't always feel that way.
"In this very place we lit her beacon and in this very park we celebrated her," she said.
"The tiny tots who led us in the national anthem. The dancers whose feet didn't stop. The picnickers sharing home-baked treats.
"For almost everyone in our town she has been there our whole life.
"At times of national grief and national celebration, she has never not been there for us. So it is hard to accept that she is gone.
"Her Majesty will be remembered with honour. And she will be remembered so fondly.
"As the monarch who left from a helicopter with James Bond and showed Paddington where she kept her marmalade sandwiches.
"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Royal Family as they bear this terrible loss."