Town centre toilets to close for six weeks

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:46 PM May 12, 2022
Toilets on New Road in North Walsham are set to close for six weeks.

Toilets on New Road in North Walsham are set to close for six weeks. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A public toilet in a north Norfolk town is to close for six weeks.

The public loos in New Road Car Park in North Walsham will undergo renovation work, which will see a new family toilet with disabled and pushchair access installed.

While the toilets are closed the nearest loos will be those in Vicarage Street.

Work will also see the block given a facelift and new flooring.

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council and North Walsham councillor, said: “The internal refurbishment of the New Road toilets is part of the council’s programme to improve facilities in the centre of North Walsham.

"It is being done whilst the works on the new bus interchange at New Rd car park are taking place.

"It will mean by July that better public toilets will be in operation along with improved facilities for bus passengers."


North Walsham News

