Discount supermarket to open in North Walsham

Mal Gray, chair of the North Walsham Phoenix Group (inset), said everyone in the town should have access to affordable food, as the charity prepares to open a discount supermarket in the former Barclays bank building. - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

A discount supermarket will open in North Walsham after a local charity was awarded £27,000 funding.

North Walsham Phoenix Group have been granted the money from the Norfolk Community Foundation through the Nourishing Norfolk Fund to support the creation of a low-cost community supermarket in the former Barclays building on the town's Market Place.

Mal Gray, chairman of North Walsham Phoenix Group, said: "We are pleased to have the support of Nourishing Norfolk to be able to bring this social supermarket to the heart of our town.

"We want everyone to have access to affordable nutritional food."

A low-cost, community supermarket will open in the former Barclays building, on North Walsham Market Place, now home to local charity the North Walsham Phoenix Group. - Credit: North Walsham Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group is a North Walsham charity, aiming to bring vital services and support to the town and district.

Renovation work on the Barclays building began in early September and aims to be complete at the end of the year.

The space will boast a cafe area, a recording studio in the old bank vault and an accessible toilet open to the public.

The plans for the upper floors are yet to be revealed.

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East and a steering group member for the charity, said: "As our communities begin to feel the impact of the cost of living crisis, we hope that this supermarket will ease some of the financial pressures that residents face.

"We don’t want people to have to choose between heating and eating."

The supermarket will be hosted on the ground floor of the building next to a café area.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of the Norfolk Community Foundation, said: "Norfolk Community Foundation is delighted to support this much needed project that will make a real difference in the community.

"We wish them every success with their work."

To donate to the Phoenix Group project, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/phoenixbuilding.

If you would like to find out more information about North Walsham Phoenix Group, contact Mal Gray at phoenix.northwalsham.org, 07824166436 or phoenixgroup.northwalsham@gmail.com

For further information on applying for funding go to Norfolk Community Foundation’s website www.norfolkfoundation.com.



