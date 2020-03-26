Search

Town’s Subway branch announces closure

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 26 March 2020

The Subway in McColl's, North Walsham, which won't reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A Norfolk franchise of a fast food brand has closed, but its operators say the decision has nothing to do with coronavirus.

The Subway branch inside the McColl’s convenience store in North Walsham has closed for good.

But McColl’s, who is the franchisee of the Subway, said the decision to close the branch was made before most retailers were ordered to shut to slow the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for McColl’s said five people worked at the Subway in a mixture of full and part-time roles. He said they were continuing to be paid during a consultation process, and they would all be offered alternative roles within the company.

The spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Subway concession within the McColl’s store on Church Street, North Walsham has now closed. We are guaranteeing all affected colleagues continued employment should they wish to continue working at McColl’s.”

