Car park used for Covid jabs returns to general use

Published: 8:48 AM May 13, 2021

A car park which had been reserved for people getting their Covid jabs has now reopened to the general public.

The New Road Car Park in North Walsham is once again for general use due to a decrease in demand at the community centre vaccination hub, and to help cater for the reopening of more amenities.

On days vaccinations are taking place 18 bays will still be cordoned off for NHS and vaccine centre staff, and there will be free parking bays for anyone coming to be vaccinated.

But half the car park will be anyone's use, with a return to pay and display / permit parking.

Eric Seward, North Norfolk District Council's deputy leader, said: “NNDC has been pleased to support the roll out of the Covid vaccination programme in North Walsham by providing free parking at the New Road public car park in the town.

You may also want to watch:

"We are glad to continue providing support for this essential service as well as helping to accommodate the expected increase in local residents and visitors to the town centre as more local amenities open.”



