Men's Shed members create peaceful garden for care home

The members of North Walsham Men's Shed have created a garden for the residents of the Grange care home. Pictured with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker at the garden's opening. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Residents of a North Walsham care home now have an outdoor space to sit and relax thanks to the hard work of a community shed group.

People who regularly go along to the town's Men's Shed group - around 18 men and women - all contributed in some way to the garden project, which is in the grounds of the Grange care home in Bacton Road.

Ray Winder, the group chairman, said building the garden was one way the shed members had found to help the care home, which has provided the group with a building to use on its grounds since early last year.

Mr Winder said the garden would hopefully make a huge difference to the Grange's residents, many of whom had dementia.

He said: "The original area was tarmacked, and in the middle of this was a circular area which was basically a weed bed.

"We dug it out and found a 2ft-diametre root of an old tree, so we dug that out and turn it into a pond.

"So they now have a pond with a fountain, fish, and lights - somewhere really nice to sit beside and relax, listening to the water trickling away.

Doug Goodman with some of the bird houses he made at the North Walsham Men's Shed. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"There was another area made out of old railway sleepers that we got rid of, and now we have planters there, all made out of recycled timber."

It took around five months to bring the garden to fruition. Mr Winder said they were now looking for more projects to work on around the care home's grounds.

He said: "We know the residents' families often want to take them for a picnic when they visit, but they often can't find anywhere to park.

"So our next idea is to put in a nice picnic area on the grounds with benches and chairs.

Pictured with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and shed chairman Ray Winder at the garden's opening.

"Also in that area there are loads of squirrels, so we're thinking about doing a little squirrel assault course so they can watch them play."

Alongside the building at the Grange - which used to be used by the care home as a function room - Men's Shed members have built another workshop nearby where they can use power tools for woodwork and other projects.