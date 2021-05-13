Your Say - What's the first thing you'll do when lockdown eases on May 17?
From May 17, the further easing of Covid restrictions will see us take another step back towards normality.
We asked people in North Walsham to tell us what they plan on doing next week.
Beryl Clarke, 88
"I'm looking forward to having a family meal out again with my granddaughters, I'm particularly looking forward to going to the cafe at North Walsham Garden Centre for their egg and chips.
"It'd be really nice to have that again, they do a lovely egg and chips, with a nice big yolk you can dip your chips in, and it's only £5.
"It'll be nice to finally get out again, I mean we've been stuck inside long enough."
Hannah Clarke, 30
"I'm going to be going out to restaurants again, I've had a table booked for two months at the King's Arms in Fleggburgh, so it will be good to finally go there."
Brian Avery, 74
"I haven't really got much planned, but I am looking forward to having visitors round again, we've got some Kent friends coming down, so looking forward to that."
Ricki Johnson, 72
"I'm looking forward to finally going out to celebrate my anniversary, it's in July, but we've already missed it for the last couple of years so we need to make up for that."
Gwen York, 73
"It'll be nice to visit people in the house again, I'm planning to visit my sister and the in-laws.
"It'll be good to get inside in the warm because it's been too cold for older people to meet outside really."