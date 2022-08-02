Children's charities get Live Aid boost from long-time volunteer

Barry Holden and his wife Chris, right, with Judith Anderson from the Teenage Cancer Trust with a donation from the North Walsham Live Aid event. - Credit: Supplied by Barry Holden

Proceeds from the final North Washam Live Aid concert run by Barry Holden have been handed over to two important charities.

Mr Holden and his wife Chris have given cheques for £5,100 to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) and the Teenage Cancer Trust at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, following the May 28 gig.

Mr Holden, 77, first ran the gig in 1985, inspired by Sir Bob Geldof's fundraiser, and the second took place in January 2005 in the wake of the Boxing Day tsunami.

The concerts have taken place every year since then except for the two first years of the pandemic. Mr Holden is now retiring from the event, but he was hopeful a way could be found to keep it going.

Barry Holden and his wife Chris, centre, with Megan Kemp and Louise Gower from EACH. The charity received a donation from the North Walsham Live Aid event. - Credit: Supplied by Barry Holden

He said: "I can only say how proud myself and everyone involved with North Walsham Live Aid are, with the raising of over £120,000 for local children's charities over the years.

"Hopefully someone will take over in some way in the future and continue raising money for local children in need."