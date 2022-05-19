News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Walsham 'Live Aid' legend calls it a day after 17 years

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:49 PM May 19, 2022
North Walsham Live Aid organiser Barry Holden (left) with Queen member Roger Taylor.

North Walsham Live Aid organiser Barry Holden (left) with Queen member Roger Taylor in 2011. - Credit: Archant

After organising 17 concerts and raising more than £100,000 for local charities, the man behind an annual North Walsham benefit event has decided to 'call it a day'.

Barry Holden has been running North Walsham Live Aid since its first show back in 1985.

The festival, initially supposed to be a one-off, was later revived after the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami and then took place every year until the pandemic hit in 2020.

North Walsham Live Aid: Pictures: John Newstead

North Walsham Live Aid in 2017. Pictures: John Newstead - Credit: John Newstead

Mr Holden, who is now 77-years-old, said: "I kept saying I was going to retire when I'm 70, then that passed, and then I was going to retire after we'd raised £100,000."

So far the event has raised more than that target.

"It's time to call it a day," Mr Holden said. "If I was a bit younger I would probably keep it going. It's a lot of work for one person to take on.

"I'm a bit sad in one way because it's been great.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Amazing' display of cascading poppies now on display in Cromer
  2. 2 First look inside: New deli and surf shop open on coast
  3. 3 More details revealed on replacement for beloved coastal railway
  1. 4 Car set alight in arson attack in north Norfolk
  2. 5 How north Norfolk will be celebrating the Jubilee
  3. 6 Council urged to take over ownership of derelict Cromer nightclub
  4. 7 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 Race on to save incredible medieval wall paintings in Norfolk
  6. 9 Sole survivor peregrine chick is ringed
  7. 10 Business park plan could bring 14 new jobs to North Walsham

"But I thought we'll bring it back for one more go."

The final concert takes place on Saturday, May 28, at North Walsham Community Centre.

Local bands including Glam X, Headway, Raw Edge and the Buster James Band will entertain concertgoers.

Another highlight will be the rock memorabilia auction including a guitar signed by legends Steve Hackett, Mick Rutherford, Roger Taylor and Nick Mason.

North Walsham Live Aid: Pictures: John Newstead

North Walsham Live Aid in 2017. Pictures: John Newstead - Credit: John Newstead

Proceeds will be split between Addenbrooke's Teenagers Cancer Trust and East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

"It promises to be a hell of a night," Mr Holden said.

The first event was in 1985 after Mr Holden was impressed by the spectacle of Live Aid at Wembley and he thought something similar could be organised in North Walsham.

A letter from Sir Bob Geldof to Barry Holden, from North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A letter from Sir Bob Geldof to Barry Holden, from North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

That concert raised enough money to send two trucks of supplies and essentials sent to famine-hit Eritrea.

Twenty years later in the wake of the Boxing Day Tsunami Mr Holden reformed North Walsham Live Aid.

Organising the annual event has given Mr Holden the chance to meet rock legends including Bill Wyman and Eric Clapton.

In 2013 he appeared on 'Surprise, Surprise' where he met one of his heroes, Rod Stewart.

Mr Holden said: "I've had a great time. I've met some fantastic people. It's been an interesting ride."

For more information visit www.northwalshamliveaid.co.uk

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The start of the full Mammoth Marathon at Sea Palling.

First coastal road marathon in three decades hailed 'magnificent' success

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon