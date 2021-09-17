Library closed for makeover

Published: 2:31 PM September 17, 2021

The public library in North Walsham is getting a makeover.

The New Road library is closed for the refurbishment and will reopen on October 4.

Work will include re-carpeting, repainting the interior and the façade and preparing part of the façade for a mural, which the library is working with the North Norfolk Youth Advisory Board to create.

Books borrowed from the library will be automatically renewed, but they can still be returned through the drop-in box.

A spokesman said: "We are very excited about our refurbishment and look forward to welcoming you back.

"You can visit any other Norfolk library, such as Stalham, Cromer or Aylsham, if you need to take your books back and get some new ones in the meantime."

The youth advisory board is open to all young people aged 11 to 19 (up to 25 with a disability) who live or study in North Norfolk, email NNYAB@map.uk.net to find out more.











