New ladies group launches - but jewel is missing

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:11 PM October 17, 2022
The North Walsham Ladies Circle committee

The North Walsham Ladies Circle committee, from left, Claire Cushing, Holly Edwards, Carrie Wones, Megan Crayford-Noble, Lucy Shires, Sarah Stuttle, Victoria Allen, Lucy Johnson, Stephanie Lloyd, Lex Marsden, Alix Butler, Gemma Mitchell, and Tracey Phipps. - Credit: Supplied

A women’s club is making a comeback in North Walsham after closing in 2009 - but it is missing one important thing.

Ladies Circle - a club for women aged 18-45 for fun, friendship and fundraising - is set to be re-launched on October 20 by the Circle's national president, Fiona Bull. 

But the club is missing the 'chair's jewel' - a historic chain including name badges of all previous chair's names and dates, back to 1964. 

A Ladies Circle chair's jewel, similar to the one the re-formed North Walsham group is looking for. 

A Ladies Circle chair's jewel, similar to the one the re-formed North Walsham group is looking for. - Credit: Supplied

Claire Cushing, who will be chair of the North Walsham branch, said: “We have a fantastic team of ladies who have worked very hard to get us to this point and I am very much looking forward to the seeing our club grow and to meet many more new members.

"You don’t have to live in North Walsham to join, we welcome ladies from all over."

Ms Cushing said of the missing jewel: "It would be such a shame if we can’t find this piece of history and it would really mean a lot to both us and the previous members if we could find it.”

The group will have a sister club, Ladies Tangent, for women aged 45 and over. 

Tracey Phipps, the circle's incoming president, said: “When I first moved to North Norfolk, I realised that there was a gap in social events for younger women and as I was a Ladies Circle member previously, I wanted to help set something up here.

"We have all had so much fun. It has been a privilege to work with such a brilliant committee and to meet lots of new friends.”

Ladies Circle members have already taken part in activities such as alpaca walking and archery.

The Orchard Gardens pub in North Walsham will host a Ladies Circle fundraising bingo night on November 23, which will benefit the children's charity Rainbow Trust.

Stephanie Lloyd, who is part of the fundraising team, said: “We have a good mix of activities and sometimes we just meet for dinner."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the chair's jewel is asked to email chairman.nwlc@gmail.com.

For more information about joining the Ladies Circle, email membership.nwlc@gmail.com.

