New ladies group launches - but jewel is missing
- Credit: Supplied
A women’s club is making a comeback in North Walsham after closing in 2009 - but it is missing one important thing.
Ladies Circle - a club for women aged 18-45 for fun, friendship and fundraising - is set to be re-launched on October 20 by the Circle's national president, Fiona Bull.
But the club is missing the 'chair's jewel' - a historic chain including name badges of all previous chair's names and dates, back to 1964.
Claire Cushing, who will be chair of the North Walsham branch, said: “We have a fantastic team of ladies who have worked very hard to get us to this point and I am very much looking forward to the seeing our club grow and to meet many more new members.
"You don’t have to live in North Walsham to join, we welcome ladies from all over."
Ms Cushing said of the missing jewel: "It would be such a shame if we can’t find this piece of history and it would really mean a lot to both us and the previous members if we could find it.”
The group will have a sister club, Ladies Tangent, for women aged 45 and over.
Most Read
- 1 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
- 2 Winner of Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 competition revealed
- 3 Waitrose brings back free hot drinks offer - how to get yours
- 4 New ladies group launches - but jewel is missing
- 5 40 cannabis plants found dumped on side of road
- 6 Meet the property developer who became a pig farmer
- 7 'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu
- 8 Grandmother pays tribute to 'inspirational' animal fundraising grandsons
- 9 Bid to upgrade Pavilion Theatre's bar, cafe and toilets
- 10 North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award
Tracey Phipps, the circle's incoming president, said: “When I first moved to North Norfolk, I realised that there was a gap in social events for younger women and as I was a Ladies Circle member previously, I wanted to help set something up here.
"We have all had so much fun. It has been a privilege to work with such a brilliant committee and to meet lots of new friends.”
Ladies Circle members have already taken part in activities such as alpaca walking and archery.
The Orchard Gardens pub in North Walsham will host a Ladies Circle fundraising bingo night on November 23, which will benefit the children's charity Rainbow Trust.
Stephanie Lloyd, who is part of the fundraising team, said: “We have a good mix of activities and sometimes we just meet for dinner."
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the chair's jewel is asked to email chairman.nwlc@gmail.com.
For more information about joining the Ladies Circle, email membership.nwlc@gmail.com.