News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Hospital friends seek help with meadow work

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:23 AM November 2, 2021
Hospital Friends Angie Batson, James Plummer and Keith Jarvis working on the wild flower meadow.

North Walsham Hospital Friends Angie Batson, James Plummer and Keith Jarvis working on the wild flower meadow. - Credit: Richard Batson

Hospital supporters have turned land workers to give a wild flower meadow a winter makeover.

The area in front of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital has been mown, and is now being raked, by members of its Friends group.

Next they plan to tidy up pathways where wooden edgings and anti-weed mat have rotted.

The meadow was created by the Friends, with help from local businessman Carl Bird in memory of his mum Madge in 2012, on the site of the former hospital when it was replaced by the current building.

Friends chairman Keith Jarvis said: “Ten years on, the meadow is in need of a bit of tender loving care, so we have given it a good haircut and rake through to help the flowers come back stronger next year.

You may also want to watch:

“We will also remove crumbling edges and torn matting which have become a trip hazard.

“There are not many of us, so we are trying to enlist help from other organisations who might be able to join work parties in the coming weeks.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  3. 3 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion
  1. 4 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
  2. 5 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  3. 6 See inside former high street bank with vault inside
  4. 7 Jewellery taken during burglary at Sheringham home
  5. 8 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021
  6. 9 7 Christmas lights switch-ons happening in Norfolk in 2021
  7. 10 Tree giveaway at country park planned

Anyone willing to help should contact Keith at k.jarvis155@btinternet.com

North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The sinkhole that's opened in Sheringham, north Norfolk

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sinkhole opens up on busy Sheringham junction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The road of the incident in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Lorry crashes into powerlines in Cromer town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The MC-130J Commando thought to be from RAF Mildenhall flew over Cromer Pier and Beach in the late morning of October 26.

Video

WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon