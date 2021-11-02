Hospital friends seek help with meadow work

Hospital supporters have turned land workers to give a wild flower meadow a winter makeover.

The area in front of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital has been mown, and is now being raked, by members of its Friends group.

Next they plan to tidy up pathways where wooden edgings and anti-weed mat have rotted.

The meadow was created by the Friends, with help from local businessman Carl Bird in memory of his mum Madge in 2012, on the site of the former hospital when it was replaced by the current building.

Friends chairman Keith Jarvis said: “Ten years on, the meadow is in need of a bit of tender loving care, so we have given it a good haircut and rake through to help the flowers come back stronger next year.

“We will also remove crumbling edges and torn matting which have become a trip hazard.

“There are not many of us, so we are trying to enlist help from other organisations who might be able to join work parties in the coming weeks.”

Anyone willing to help should contact Keith at k.jarvis155@btinternet.com