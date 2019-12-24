Search

Meet the group giving presents to the sick this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:04 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 24 December 2019

Archant

A group of Friends have delivered bags of kindness to patients at a north Norfolk hospital.

The gifts, which contained anything from socks to chocolates, were dropped off to patients on the wards at North Walsham Hospital on Saturday, December 21.

The gifts were bought with money donated by the public, which the Friends of North Walsham Hospital channel into extras to benefit patients, visitors and staff.

Friends' chairman Keith Jarvis said: "Our aim is to bring a little festive sparkle to anyone who is having to spend Christmas in hospital and show that people are thinking of them at this time of goodwill."

Patients and visiting families thanked the Friends for their kindness during their "Santa" rounds on Saturday.

Friends also presented hampers to hospital staff as a 'thank you' for their hard work and patient care during the year.

To support the friends visit: www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk

