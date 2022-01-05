Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park

The site to be developed off Hornbeam Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView - Credit: Archant

Mystery surrounds the identity of a hardware supplies operator poised to take over a large part of a new retail park in North Walsham.

At a cabinet meeting of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Tuesday (January 5), councillors voted unanimously to accept a proposal from the company, which has not yet been named publicly, to lease three units on Hornbeam Road.

The council bought the units in 2020 for investment purposes and the company is planning to lease them for a period of 15 years.

The proposed use is for a trade counter facility with storage and distribution of hardware, kitchen and home improvement materials.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, told the meeting he believed it was an "attractive investment" that would produce long-term benefits for the council and district.

