Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:32 PM January 5, 2022
The site to be developed off Hornbeam Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Mystery surrounds the identity of a hardware supplies operator poised to take over a large part of a new retail park in North Walsham.

At a cabinet meeting of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Tuesday (January 5), councillors voted unanimously to accept a proposal from the company, which has not yet been named publicly, to lease three units on Hornbeam Road.

The council bought the units in 2020 for investment purposes and the company is planning to lease them for a period of 15 years.

Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Co

The proposed use is for a trade counter facility with storage and distribution of hardware, kitchen and home improvement materials.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, told the meeting he believed it was an "attractive investment" that would produce long-term benefits for the council and district.

The councillors voted unanimously in favour of the motion.

