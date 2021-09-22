Have your say on bid to improve North Walsham town centre

Published: 11:08 AM September 22, 2021

An exhibition showing proposals to improve North Walsham will soon go on display at locations across the town.

Earlier in the summer, businesses, customers and residents of the town were invited to comment on ideas for improving the vitality and attractiveness of the town centre as part of the North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) High Street Heritage Action Zone initiative.

The council has said that responses have informed the proposed designs for enhancing the public areas of the town centre, and feedback is again being invited from interested parties in order to help understand how the plans might impact different sections of the community before changes to roads, footpaths and public spaces are agreed.

Previous feedback suggested many people who use the town centre are in favour of making it more safe and accessible to a wide range of visitors, while businesses wanted to increase custom.

Norfolk County Council, in partnership with the High Street Heritage Action Zone project, will be inviting residents and businesses in the High Street Heritage Action Zone to comment on the details of proposed road and pavement layouts.

Feedback will also be gathered on the design proposals for the open spaces, passageways, viewpoints and gateways which may be enhanced, such as Black Swan Loke, Church Approach (by the Shambles), St Nicholas’ Churchyard and Bank Loke.

There will be a public exhibition appearing at the following locations around the town in September and October and other public venues will have information leaflets.

Market Stall - September 30, 10am-2pm

Cafe Kitale - October 7, 9.30am-12pm

Paston College - October 7, 12.30pm-2pm

North Walsham Library - October 14, 11am-1pm

Sainsbury's - October 14, 2.30pm-6pm

This consultation will take place over a one month period and feedback can be given in writing or via the "Hi North Walsham" website.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “The High Street Heritage Action Zone approach has been inclusive right from inception and has taken the views of residents, business owners and town centre visitors into account throughout.

"Please do get involved in influencing this exciting next chapter of the town’s history," he added.