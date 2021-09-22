News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on bid to improve North Walsham town centre

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:08 AM September 22, 2021   
North Walsham town centre.

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

An exhibition showing proposals to improve North Walsham will soon go on display at locations across the town.

Earlier in the summer, businesses, customers and residents of the town were invited to comment on ideas for improving the vitality and attractiveness of the town centre as part of the North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) High Street Heritage Action Zone initiative.  

North Walsham town centre.

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The council has said that responses have informed the proposed designs for enhancing the public areas of the town centre, and feedback is again being invited from interested parties in order to help understand how the plans might impact different sections of the community before changes to roads, footpaths and public spaces are agreed. 

Previous feedback suggested many people who use the town centre are in favour of making it more safe and accessible to a wide range of visitors, while businesses wanted to increase custom.  

Norfolk County Council, in partnership with the High Street Heritage Action Zone project, will be inviting residents and businesses in the High Street Heritage Action Zone to comment on the details of proposed road and pavement layouts.  

Feedback will also be gathered on the design proposals for the open spaces, passageways, viewpoints and gateways which may be enhanced, such as Black Swan Loke, Church Approach (by the Shambles), St Nicholas’ Churchyard and Bank Loke. 

There will be a public exhibition appearing at the following locations around the town in September and October and other public venues will have information leaflets. 

  • Market Stall - September 30, 10am-2pm
  • Cafe Kitale - October 7, 9.30am-12pm
  • Paston College - October 7, 12.30pm-2pm
  • North Walsham Library - October 14, 11am-1pm
  • Sainsbury's - October 14, 2.30pm-6pm

This consultation will take place over a one month period and feedback can be given in writing or via the "Hi North Walsham" website.

North Walsham shops carry on under lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on proposals to improve North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Archant

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat candidate for Priory in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council el

Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “The High Street Heritage Action Zone approach has been inclusive right from inception and has taken the views of residents, business owners and town centre visitors into account throughout.  

"Please do get involved in influencing this exciting next chapter of the town’s history," he added. 

North Norfolk District Council
North Walsham News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon