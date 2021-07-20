News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Party time! School prom returns after two years

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:40 PM July 20, 2021   
Emma Bishop and Georgia Hardingham the North Walsham High School prom. 

Students dressed up to the nines and made a welcome return to the dance floor at the North Walsham High School prom. 

The party drew around 90 Year 11 GCSE students who rolled up in means of transport including sports cars, a Volkswagen camper van, motorbikes and big trucks.

Students and staff dressed up to nines for the North Walsham High School prom. 

James Gosden, headteacher, said the prom was called off last year due to Covid and this year's event was also delayed, and he was thrilled the students had put so much effort into making it a special evening. 

Mr Gosden said: "It was great to have the opportunity after a year where students have been locked down and had various times out of school to actually have the chance to celebrate and be children, to come and bounce on a bouncy castle, experience great food, laugh, dance and make memories together. Moving forward we hope there will be more opportunities like this."

Jude Simmons at the North Walsham High School prom. 

Students and staff dressed up to nines for the North Walsham High School prom. 

Emma Bishop and Georgia Hardingham the North Walsham High School prom. 

North Walsham News

