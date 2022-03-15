News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Students plant more than 3,000 trees in a day

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:54 PM March 15, 2022
Pupils at North Walsham High School planted 3,000 trees

Pupils at North Walsham High School planted 3,000 trees as part of North Norfolk District Council's 110,000 Trees Project.

Pupils at a north Norfolk school have planted more than 3,000 trees in one day.

The students at North Walsham High School took on the challenge, which is part of North Norfolk District Council's 110,000 Trees project, on Friday, March 11.

James Gosden, head teacher, said: "We're delighted our Year 7s taking part in planting hedgerows and trees around the school."

The project was beneficial not only for the environment but also the students themselves, he said.

Pupils at North Walsham High School

"Over the next five years as they go through the school, they'll be here in Year 11 and be able to see the great work they've done as these hedges and trees become taller than they are, and when they come back in years to come they'll see the fruits of their labour," Mr Gosden added.

Nigel Stannett, NNDC climate change project officer, said: "We were encouraged to see their interest in the environment and how climate conscious they were."

North Walsham News

