Valentine's messages 'spreading the love' in North Walsham

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:22 PM February 10, 2022
Messages attached to knitted lovehearts have been appearing all over North Walsham to mark Valentine's Day.

The event, called 'Who loves ya? - North Walsham does!', is being organised by Arts and Culture, part of the town's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) team, and involves local knitting group Penny's Knitters.

Children from North Walsham Junior School, as well as local businesses and councillors, have been writing messages that are then tied to the woollen hearts and left at locations around the town for residents and visitors to find.

The event will run until Monday, February 14.

Some heart labels from local businesses and market traders also have offers of treats such a boxes of brownies, small gifts, chocolate hearts and special discounts on purchases of clothing.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said the messages have been "designed to create a feeling of well-being in the people who find them".

People are being encouraged to share their heart and message on the HAZ's Facebook page.

Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, and district councillor for North Walsham Market Cross, said: "It is such a lovely project that really seems to have captured the imagination of local people.

"I am delighted that in a very simple way we are able to share our pride in the town.

"I for one will be keeping my eyes peeled for the hearts," she added.

The HAZ team is an arm of NNDC which is bidding to rejuvenate North Walsham with a raft of changes including a more pedestrian-friendly town centre.

Work is due to begin on a new landscaped space at Church Approach, between the Shambles Cafe and the Hop Inn. While that happens, Lepus the GoGoHare will be removed for safekeeping.

Under the proposals, the Market Place would be open only to permit holders, blue badge holders and loading from 4pm to 10am.

Through traffic and short-stay parking places would be swept away, replaced with wider footpaths, seating and awnings, as well as four disabled parking bays.

For more information about the Heritage Action Zone or the Arts and Culture programme, check their website www.haznorthwalsham.com

