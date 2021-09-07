News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Good Neighbour scheme celebrates amazing volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:36 AM September 7, 2021   
Volunteers in the North Walsham Good Neighbour Scheme marked the scheme's sixth anniversary at a small gathering.

Volunteers who have been helping others around North Walsham have been honoured at a special celebration.

North Walsham Good Neighbours held the gathering to thank its volunteers, as well as to celebrate the golden anniversary of two of volunteers, Paul and Judy Robinson.

Mrs Robinson has become the first volunteer to complete 500 jobs in the scheme, which was founded six years ago. 

Richard Barker, chairman of the group, said: “We could not miss celebrating this important anniversary with those who are the life-blood of the scheme.

"Since we began in September 2015 our volunteers have done thousands of jobs for hundreds of neighbours in the town."

The group also delivered cream teas to more than 100 people in the community they support as part of the celebration.  

Anyone who needs support from the scheme or would like to join the volunteer team can call 01692 558321 or e-mail assistance@nwgoodneighbour.org.uk.

North Walsham News

