Bid to open boxing gym in North Walsham

The approximate site of a proposed new boxing gym on Gaymers Way in North Walsham. - Credit: Google

A new boxing gym could open in North Walsham if planners give the thumbs up.

The application, which has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council, would see the change of use of a light industrial unit on Gaymers Way to leisure for the purposes of opening a "boutique gym".

A document supporting the bid, written by applicant Darren Flatt, states that the name of the gym would be Box Lively.

The unit is currently a carpentry workshop and the change of use would require minimal work.

Plans include ten car parking spaces and opening hours from 7am to 8pm seven days a week.

The gym would consist of nine three-minute circuit training rounds, while each member would spend 30 minutes in the gym, with a maximum of 18 people using facility at any one time.

A decision on the bid is expected by October 17.



