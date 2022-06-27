Gallery
'A fantastic four days' - North Walsham enjoys return of Funday
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A spectacular motorcycle stunt show was among the highlights of four days of fun in North Walsham.
The town's annual Funday returned to the Memorial Park from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.
Colin Jeary, festival organiser, said: "It's been a fantastic turnout. It's been really busy right from Thursday night."
Events earlier in the week included a 5km road race, a disco, street entertainment in the town centre, 11 hours of rock 'n' roll music and a carnival parade.
Sunday's visitors enjoyed a dog agility show and a motorbike stunt display courtesy of the On The Edge team.
"The main thing is it has stayed dry for us," Mr Jeary said. "The weather forecast was changeable but it's been fantastic for the four days.
"The carnival parade was really well supported with floats and turnout. Town was absolutely full, which makes it all worthwhile and shows that the town is supporting the event."