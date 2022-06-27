'A fantastic four days' - North Walsham enjoys return of Funday

Gallery

One of the On the Edge motorcycle stunt riders jumps the truck at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A spectacular motorcycle stunt show was among the highlights of four days of fun in North Walsham.

The town's annual Funday returned to the Memorial Park from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26.

Colin Jeary, festival organiser, said: "It's been a fantastic turnout. It's been really busy right from Thursday night."

Bethany Hughes and her nephew, Noah, six, on the dodgems at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Events earlier in the week included a 5km road race, a disco, street entertainment in the town centre, 11 hours of rock 'n' roll music and a carnival parade.

Sunday's visitors enjoyed a dog agility show and a motorbike stunt display courtesy of the On The Edge team.

One of the On the Edge motorcycle stunt riders jumps up the truck at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The main thing is it has stayed dry for us," Mr Jeary said. "The weather forecast was changeable but it's been fantastic for the four days.

One of the On the Edge motorcycle stunt riders at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The carnival parade was really well supported with floats and turnout. Town was absolutely full, which makes it all worthwhile and shows that the town is supporting the event."

Funfair riders at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lexi Knott, 12, and her brother, Freddie, eight, on a funfair ride at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Arthur Loose, nine, on the dodgems at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Four-year-old Hope Szyronin jumps with happiness in her rainbow unicorn outfit at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Remi Creusson, five, having a great time on the teacups ride at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of the On the Edge motorcycle stunt riders leaps up the side of the truck at the North Walsham Fun Day. - Credit: Denise Bradley



