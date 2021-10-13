Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town

Published: 12:48 PM October 13, 2021

Fireworks will explode in the skies over North Walsham on the evening of Sunday, November 7.

Taking place at North Walsham Town Football Club's Greens Road grounds, the Bonfire Night event will start at 4pm.

Food stalls selling burgers, hot dogs, jacket potatoes, pizza, doughnuts and more will also be there. The band Headway will also play. Attendance is free, but donations, which will go to the football club, are welcome.

Robert Scammell, organiser, said: "I am delighted to be able to return this very popular event to North Walsham after having to cancel last year's display due to Covid.

"I am also very pleased to be able to support North Walsham football club who do so much for our community."

People are advised that there is no onsite parking at the event, which is sponsored by Drury's.

