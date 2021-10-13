News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:48 PM October 13, 2021   
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Fireworks at a previous Bonfire Night event. - Credit: Archant

Fireworks will explode in the skies over North Walsham on the evening of Sunday, November 7.

Taking place at North Walsham Town Football Club's Greens Road grounds, the Bonfire Night event will start at 4pm.

Food stalls selling burgers, hot dogs, jacket potatoes, pizza, doughnuts and more will also be there. The band Headway will also play. Attendance is free, but donations, which will go to the football club, are welcome. 

Robert Scammell, organiser, said: "I am delighted  to be able to return this very popular event to North Walsham after having to cancel last year's display due to Covid.  

"I am also very pleased to be able to support North Walsham football club who do so much for our community."

You may also want to watch:

People are advised that there is no onsite parking at the event, which is sponsored by Drury's. 

*Are you planning an event in north Norfolk? Email the details to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  2. 2 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  1. 4 Volunteers help rangers at north Norfolk beauty spot
  2. 5 Historic Norfolk train will be back ahead of centenary
  3. 6 Margherita Taylor to film BBC1 'countryfile ramble' in north Norfolk
  4. 7 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  5. 8 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  6. 9 Dramatic rescue of 'unprepared' sailors in boat
  7. 10 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A couple preparing to open a new butchers on Church Street in Cromer.

'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The proposed site for a new development on Weybourne Road in Sheringham.

Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Health Care

Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon