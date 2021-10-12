News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Film clues to fill town's shop windows

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:13 PM October 12, 2021   
Paula Crossley, with a sing for the movie trail. 

Paula Crossley, with a sing for the movie trail. - Credit: Supplied by Paula Crossley

Film buffs can take part in a sleuthing adventure around North Walsham. 

More than 30 shops in the town are to take part in a movie trail by decorating their windowfronts with clues, each of which will portray a different film.

Paula Crossley - one of a team of volunteers who helps run a cinema programme at The Atrium at North Walsham High School - said the trail was to give people something fun to do during half-term, and to celebrate the return of films to the venue following coronavirus restrictions. 

The Atrium at North Walsham High School, which hosts movie nights. 

The Atrium at North Walsham High School, which hosts movie nights. - Credit: Supplied by Paula Crossley

She said: "It could be a classic or a blockbuster, a comedy or horror film – all you have to do is work out the film from the clues."

People can pick up a movie trail map from the shops taking part or from the cinema's website or Facebook page, and anyone who returns it with the films correctly filled out will go in a draw to win film tickets. 

You may also want to watch:

The trail will run from October 22 to 31. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  2. 2 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  3. 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  1. 4 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  4. 7 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  5. 8 High school asks students to wear facemasks after Covid case rise
  6. 9 Joy as ancient church reopens after £140,000 facelift
  7. 10 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed site for a new development on Weybourne Road in Sheringham.

Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Health Care

Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and Drink

North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon