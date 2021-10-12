Film clues to fill town's shop windows

Published: 5:13 PM October 12, 2021

Paula Crossley, with a sing for the movie trail. - Credit: Supplied by Paula Crossley

Film buffs can take part in a sleuthing adventure around North Walsham.

More than 30 shops in the town are to take part in a movie trail by decorating their windowfronts with clues, each of which will portray a different film.

Paula Crossley - one of a team of volunteers who helps run a cinema programme at The Atrium at North Walsham High School - said the trail was to give people something fun to do during half-term, and to celebrate the return of films to the venue following coronavirus restrictions.

The Atrium at North Walsham High School, which hosts movie nights. - Credit: Supplied by Paula Crossley

She said: "It could be a classic or a blockbuster, a comedy or horror film – all you have to do is work out the film from the clues."

People can pick up a movie trail map from the shops taking part or from the cinema's website or Facebook page, and anyone who returns it with the films correctly filled out will go in a draw to win film tickets.

The trail will run from October 22 to 31.



