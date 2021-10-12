Film clues to fill town's shop windows
- Credit: Supplied by Paula Crossley
Film buffs can take part in a sleuthing adventure around North Walsham.
More than 30 shops in the town are to take part in a movie trail by decorating their windowfronts with clues, each of which will portray a different film.
Paula Crossley - one of a team of volunteers who helps run a cinema programme at The Atrium at North Walsham High School - said the trail was to give people something fun to do during half-term, and to celebrate the return of films to the venue following coronavirus restrictions.
She said: "It could be a classic or a blockbuster, a comedy or horror film – all you have to do is work out the film from the clues."
People can pick up a movie trail map from the shops taking part or from the cinema's website or Facebook page, and anyone who returns it with the films correctly filled out will go in a draw to win film tickets.
You may also want to watch:
The trail will run from October 22 to 31.
Most Read
- 1 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
- 2 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
- 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
- 4 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
- 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
- 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
- 7 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
- 8 High school asks students to wear facemasks after Covid case rise
- 9 Joy as ancient church reopens after £140,000 facelift
- 10 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk