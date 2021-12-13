News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Electric vehicle charge points now live in North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:30 PM December 13, 2021
Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC

Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC - Credit: Archant

Charging points for electric vehicles have been switched on in North Walsham.

The facility, one of 34 across the district, is at Bank Loke carpark.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) was awarded funding to develop Electric Vehicle Charge Points (EVCPs) after a successful bid to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.

Using a standard wall-box the Kona Electric will take less than 10 hours to charge

The number of electric vehicle charging points is soaring in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Other charging points can be found at the following carparks:

  • Stearman's Yard, Wells
  • Albert Street, Holt
  • Morris Street, Sheringham
  • Queens Road, Fakenham
  • Meadow Road, Cromer

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said that ownership of electric vehicles is "rising in the UK and will continue to do so as more affordable options enter the market".

"We are very pleased we can accommodate these drivers and encourage a more sustainable method of travel."

Last month the council bought a fleet of electric vehicles for cleaning operations.




Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
  2. 2 Police to escort 25-metre long boat mould through north Norfolk
  3. 3 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
  1. 4 7 of the best coastal winter walks in Norfolk
  2. 5 Injuries reported after two-car crash on the A148
  3. 6 More than 2,000 people flock to new leisure centre in its first week
  4. 7 All you need to know ahead of the Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks 2022
  5. 8 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
  6. 9 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Enquiries continue into death of man after fight near Norfolk pub
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Einstein on Roughton Heath, September 1933. Left to right: Margery Howard, Einstein,

New book reveals how Albert Einstein's stay in Norfolk may have saved...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Norfolk Live News

Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Hotel owners in north Norfolk

'We were braced for cancellations' - Hotel bosses on emergence of Omicron

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon