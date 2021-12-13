Electric vehicle charge points now live in North Walsham

Charging points for electric vehicles have been switched on in North Walsham.

The facility, one of 34 across the district, is at Bank Loke carpark.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) was awarded funding to develop Electric Vehicle Charge Points (EVCPs) after a successful bid to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.

The number of electric vehicle charging points is soaring in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Other charging points can be found at the following carparks:

Stearman's Yard, Wells

Albert Street, Holt

Morris Street, Sheringham

Queens Road, Fakenham

Meadow Road, Cromer

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said that ownership of electric vehicles is "rising in the UK and will continue to do so as more affordable options enter the market".

"We are very pleased we can accommodate these drivers and encourage a more sustainable method of travel."

Last month the council bought a fleet of electric vehicles for cleaning operations.












